The San Francisco 49ers watched Trent Williams obliterate edge rushers over the years. But has the All-Pro tackle finally met his match in the form of Mykel Williams? The 49ers' first rounder is making NFL Training Camp life hell for Williams, per one 49ers insider.

The veteran blindside protector dropped this two-word admission regarding facing the 2025 NFL Draft selection.

“It sucks,” Williams bluntly said via Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Mykel Williams is igniting new enthusiasm for the 49ers Faithful. The Georgia star showed early glimpses of his uncanny athleticism during May 49ers practices. The other Williams is fueling Defensive Rookie of the Year chatter along with fellow first rounder Abdul Carter.

Why Trent Williams praises Mykel Williams during 49ers practices

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) wraps up Florida Gators running back Ja'Kobi Jackson (24) during the second half at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The Bulldogs defeated the Gators 34-20.
Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

The left tackle Williams said how it “sucks” facing the other Williams while flashing a smile. While he admits having difficulty battling the newcomer, he praised the other Williams.

“Mykel's a huge dude,” Williams noted. “You generally don't see guys that size on the edge. It sucks having to base block guys with arms as long as your legs.”

The man who makes his living bottling pass rushers delivered this prediction for the rookie.

“I think he has a chance to be a really good player in this NFL,” Williams said. “I think he has a chance to be dominant.”

The new edge rusher enters an ideal situation in the Bay Area. He'll line up opposite of past NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa. The Bulldogs star additionally heads to Kris Kocurek, arguably the league's best defensive line coach for producing career-highs out of his linemen.

The longtime captain and LT starter Williams then made this stirring comparison. One that will surely excite 49er fans.

“Size-wise, he kind of puts you in the mind of a young DeForest Buckner,” Williams said. “But obviously, he's a little more slight in the frame, can play the edge, can play outside, inside. So, in a sense, he does, but I think he has his own makeup that kind of makes him different as well.”

The new Williams brings “promise” to the 49ers, the offensive lineman said. S.F. will aim to unleash this new explosive force soon on tackles not named Trent Williams.

More San Francisco 49ers News
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reacts after the 49ers lost a fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
49ers pull off Kyle Shanahan training camp firstMalik Brown ·
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals
49ers’ Ricky Pearsall receives positive injury update as another WR goes downGuillermo Guajardo ·
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on during the team stretch during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby flexes ‘100% fight rate’ ahead of joint 49ers practicePaolo Mariano ·
image thumbnail
49ers star Nick Bosa gets 100% real about what Robert Saleh bringsBrayden Haena ·
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.
1 surprising San Francisco 49ers player who could make or break 2025 NFL seasonRB Hayek ·
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs against Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the second quarter in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium.
49ers’ John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan break silence on Jauan Jennings’ demandMatty Breisch ·