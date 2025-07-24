The San Francisco 49ers watched Trent Williams obliterate edge rushers over the years. But has the All-Pro tackle finally met his match in the form of Mykel Williams? The 49ers' first rounder is making NFL Training Camp life hell for Williams, per one 49ers insider.

The veteran blindside protector dropped this two-word admission regarding facing the 2025 NFL Draft selection.

“It sucks,” Williams bluntly said via Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Mykel Williams is igniting new enthusiasm for the 49ers Faithful. The Georgia star showed early glimpses of his uncanny athleticism during May 49ers practices. The other Williams is fueling Defensive Rookie of the Year chatter along with fellow first rounder Abdul Carter.

Why Trent Williams praises Mykel Williams during 49ers practices

The left tackle Williams said how it “sucks” facing the other Williams while flashing a smile. While he admits having difficulty battling the newcomer, he praised the other Williams.

“Mykel's a huge dude,” Williams noted. “You generally don't see guys that size on the edge. It sucks having to base block guys with arms as long as your legs.”

The man who makes his living bottling pass rushers delivered this prediction for the rookie.

“I think he has a chance to be a really good player in this NFL,” Williams said. “I think he has a chance to be dominant.”

The new edge rusher enters an ideal situation in the Bay Area. He'll line up opposite of past NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa. The Bulldogs star additionally heads to Kris Kocurek, arguably the league's best defensive line coach for producing career-highs out of his linemen.

The longtime captain and LT starter Williams then made this stirring comparison. One that will surely excite 49er fans.

“Size-wise, he kind of puts you in the mind of a young DeForest Buckner,” Williams said. “But obviously, he's a little more slight in the frame, can play the edge, can play outside, inside. So, in a sense, he does, but I think he has his own makeup that kind of makes him different as well.”

The new Williams brings “promise” to the 49ers, the offensive lineman said. S.F. will aim to unleash this new explosive force soon on tackles not named Trent Williams.