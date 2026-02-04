Following their disappointing playoff exit after losing to the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is still feeling “grateful.”

Speaking with TMZ Sports, McCaffrey said he knows “there's only one team happy at the end of the year,” referencing there being one Super Bowl winner. “Obviously, we wanted it be us … but I look back on this season and feel really grateful,” he said.

Ultimately, while some would be disappointed with the outcome, McCaffrey claimed it “wasn't a negative year,” further elaborating, “It's not one I'll look back on and be resentful of. I felt grateful to go to battle with those guys.”

Perhaps this is partially due to his relationship with his wife, Olivia Culpo, and his new baby. “Seeing how good she is at it, I feel like the luckiest guy,” he said of his wife's parenting skills. “It's been such a blessing, man. You come home, see your little girl smile … and nothing else really matters.”

Christian McCaffrey's return to form in 2025 with the 49ers

After a disappointing 2024 campaign, during which he only played in four games, McCaffrey returned to form in 2025. He had over 1,200 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Additionally, he caught 102 passes for 924 yards and seven touchdowns.

So, McCaffrey logged over 2,100 yards from scrimmage and scored 17 touchdowns. He earned First-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for his efforts.

Now, McCaffrey and the 49ers are looking ahead to the 2026 season. Their division rivals, the Seahawks, are in Super Bowl 60 and about to play the New England Patriots.

Since he joined the 49ers, McCaffrey has helped lead the team to one Super Bowl. They made Super Bowl 58 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Niners lost in overtime, resulting in Patrick Mahomes winning his third Super Bowl (and he was named MVP of the game).