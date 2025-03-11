Christian McCaffrey is going to be a dad. The San Francisco 49er running back is expecting his first child with his wife, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

The model shared her pregnancy photo shoot on Instagram with the caption, “next chapter, motherhood.” In the two black-and-white photos she shared on the social media platform, she is holding her growing baby bump as she sits upon her flowing one-shoulder gown.

“Omg, brb crying. Perfect jawline baby incoming. Incredibly happy for you & Christian!” one fan wrote in the comment section.

Another fan wrote an uplifting message to the first-time mom, “Endometriosis never wins,” referring to her diagnosis of the disease.

The model has been open about her diagnosis to spread awareness to other women who could be suffering. “Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it harder to get pregnant,” according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The debilitating pain happened and continued to progress as I got older and that’s when it really started to affect my day-to-day life where I really could not function,” she explained on the SHEMD podcast last year. “It was the worst pain I’ve ever been in in my entire life.”

She shared on the podcast that she began having excruciating pain that she couldn't hide any longer. The model praised her then-fiancé for aiding her in finding the right doctors to help her with the disease.

When Did Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Get Together?

Culpo and McCaffrey started dating back in 2019 and got married in 2024. She previously shared that two friends set her up on a blind date with McCaffrey.

“I was apprehensive,” she wrote in a 2022 Instagram post that celebrated the couple's third anniversary. “I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn’t close myself off and make decisions based on fear.”

“I’m so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance. The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility,” she continued. “Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more.”

Culpo and McCaffrey got married in the model's home state of Rhode Island.

The running back shared the good news on his profile as well in a joint post with Culpo. They shared a video of the two holding hands and walking in grassy field. In the video, you can see the athlete taking photos of the model, them admiring deer from afar and later showing the ultrasound photos of their new bundle of joy. In the comments, celebrities gave their congratulations to the couple.

“Congratulations!!! [red heart emoji],” Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wrote. His fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, is pregnant with their second child.

“yessssssss,” award-winning singer Normani reacted.

McCaffrey's teammate, 49ers full back Kyle Juszczyk commented, “Uncle Juice can’t to meet his god child! Congrats guys!”