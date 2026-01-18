The San Francisco 49ers held their collective breath on Saturday night at Lumen Field. During a high-stakes Divisional Round matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, star running back Christian McCaffrey gave the Niners a massive scare when he exited the game with a shoulder injury.

Injury News: #49ers StarStar QB Christian McCaffrey is listed as questionable to return. He is dealing with a shoulder injury. Trainers are working on him pic.twitter.com/SOkOQm6lOW — FirstDownMedia (@FirstDownMediaa) January 18, 2026

The heart of the 49ers' offense headed to the sideline in the first half after taking a hard hit that “lit up” his left shoulder. Trainers immediately began working on the former Offensive Player of the Year, and the team officially listed him as questionable to return. For a San Francisco squad already trailing 24–6 at halftime, losing McCaffrey felt like the definitive end to their season.

However, McCaffrey proved once again why he is the ultimate competitor. After a brief stint in the medical tent, Adam Schefter confirmed the news 49ers fans were praying for, McCaffrey was back.

He returned to the field, totaling 9 touches for 25 yards from scrimmage by the intermission. His presence provided a vital emotional lift for a team struggling to find its footing after Rashid Shaheed opened the game with an electrifying 95-yard kickoff return touchdown for Seattle.

While McCaffrey is back in action, the 49ers still face a steep uphill battle. Seattle’s top-ranked scoring defense has been relentless, limiting Brock Purdy’s options and forcing San Francisco to settle for two Eddy Pineiro field goals.

The game is far from over, but with McCaffrey back on the field, the 49ers at least have their best weapon available as they attempt to mount a second-half comeback in the Pacific Northwest.