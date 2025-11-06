The 2025 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the San Francisco 49ers did not make any moves. As the Niners prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, general manager John Lynch gave his thoughts on why the team sat idle while speaking to KNBR.

“We're top-4 in the league in trades made this year. We did a lot to improve our team and did to the end. We weren't going to make an overpayment. We weren't going to get fleeced. We weren't going to overpay,” Lynch explained.

It's been a strange season for the 49ers. While they are 6-3 heading into their battle with the Rams, they have also sustained numerous injuries to key players. First, the Niners lost George Kittle to a hamstring injury that kept him out for a few weeks. Then, the 49ers lost Brock Purdy to a turf toe injury, which he re-aggravated when he returned to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Niners also still don't have Brandon Aiyuk, who is recovering from an ACL tear suffered last season. Additionally, Ricky Pearsall is dealing with a knee injury that has kept him out since Week 2.

Article Continues Below

Things got worse in Santa Clara, as the 49ers lost Nick Bosa for the season when he tore his ACL. Somehow, it kept escalating, as the 49ers lost Fred Warner for the season, seeing the heart and soul of their defense go down with a broken and dislocated ankle. Recently, rookie Mykel Williams tore his ACL during a 34-24 win over the New York Giants at the Meadowlands.

All these injuries, coupled with the Niners' continued contention, led many to believe the team would swing a trade. There was even speculation that the Niners were interested in Jermaine Johnson II, but that did not come to fruition.

In the end, the 49ers decided to remain PAT and move forward with the players they have. Lynch likely wants to see what talent they have and make an assessment about their future going forward. San Francisco battles LA this Sunday at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California.