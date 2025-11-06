The Los Angeles Rams are 6-2 heading into a Week 10 matchup with the 6-3 San Francisco 49ers. Matthew Stafford has Los Angeles tied for the lead in the NFC West with the surging Seattle Seahawks. Now, they need a win against longtime rival Kyle Shanahan and an injured San Francisco squad on the road on Sunday. Here are the bold predictions for the big matchup between the Rams and the 49ers.

As Rams head coach, Sean McVay is 7-11 against the 49ers, including a loss earlier this season. Shanahan has owned his former coworker in this NFC West rivalry, which he hopes to continue on Sunday. But Los Angeles needs this win if it wants to win the division. This game could decide the division, unless Sam Darnold decides otherwise.

The Rams and 49ers are playing one of the biggest games of the week, so the bold predictions are just as big.

Matthew Stafford throws for 300 yards

The Rams are in NFC playoff contention because of their quarterback. Stafford has been incredible this season, with a league-leading 21 touchdowns and 268.4 yards per game. After offseason rumors indicated a divorce between the quarterback and the organization, he has made that seem like ancient history. That will continue, with 300 passing yards on Sunday.

The Rams should have Puka Nacua back in the lineup after he left Week 9's game against the New Orleans Saints with a rib injury. That is always going to help Stafford's passing numbers, but he did dice up the Jacksonville Jaguars without Nacua. The 49ers' defense is very injured, which should lead to a big Stafford day.

In a year where no one is running away with the MVP title, the conversation changes main characters each week. Two weeks ago, it was Jonathan Taylor after his third hat trick of the season. Last week, Sam Darnold was the belle of the ball after an elite Sunday night performance. Stafford will be that guy after this game.

Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams both score touchdowns

Nacua should play, and running back Kyren Williams has been healthy all season for the Rams. Both of their top skill players will score on Sunday, continuing solid seasons. Despite having six wins on the season, the 49ers are flawed because of the injuries. They have no pass rush, which should give Nacua time to get healthy and could get Williams more involved in the passing game.

The Rams have built incredibly through the draft despite not having the top-shelf picks for so many years. Nacua and Williams are both mid-round finds that have kept Los Angeles competitive for all of Stafford's prime. He has developed a great relationship with both young players and has already connected with Davante Adams multiple times.

The Rams beat the 49ers

The Rams will beat the 49ers, splitting the season series and moving to 7-2 on the season. Meanwhile, the Seahawks face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 before they head to SoFi Stadium to face Los Angeles. The NFC West has been one of the best divisions in football this year, and this matchup will be another great one.

The 49ers can win this game if the offense keeps up with Stafford and the Rams. They need a great game from Christian McCaffrey and whoever the quarterback is, which could be Mac Jones again. The injuries will catch up with San Francisco in this matchup and force a season split with the Rams.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Rams are 4.5-point favorites and -220 on the moneyline. Nacua is -145 to score a touchdown, while Williams is +100. Stafford's passing yards over/under is 261.5, and he is +205 to get to 300 yards.