The NFL trade deadline has passed, and the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 after not making any trade deadline moves. Now, they look to move on without making the moves needed to fill in the gaps. Although the Niners have managed to contend despite the injuries, they still need help.

John Lynch explained why the team did not make moves, saying he felt the Niners did not want to get the short end of the stick. But that does not change the fact that the 49ers failed to make any moves, while other teams, like the divisional rival Seattle Seahawks, made moves to improve the rosters. The bottom line is that the 49ers simply did nothing to address the myriad of injuries to their key players.

Should the 49ers have made any moves, despite the potential cost? It's time to analyze how this season has gone and what the Niners could have done. Here is the 49ers' biggest mistake this season — and why it could cost them a playoff spot.

Analyzing the 49ers' injuries

Niners fans will likely tell you that there has been no team that has been as unlucky as them. George Kittle sustained a hamstring injury in Week 1. While he returned recently, it did not negate the fact that the injury left the Niners' offense shorthanded for the first few weeks. Additionally, Brock Purdy has a nagging toe injury that has kept him out for the majority of the season. Brandon Aiyuk is still out with an ACL tear from last season. Miraculously, the offense has continued to play well in spite of these injuries.

When the 49ers lost Nick Bosa for the season, they lost arguably one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Although they still have Bryce Huff, even he has missed some time due to injury. Things were at least sustainable until the Niners played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. They experienced their biggest heartbreak of the season when Fred Warner sustained a broken and dislocated ankle. Then, last weekend, Mykel Williams suffered a torn ACL in the 34-24 victory over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands.

The impact of the injuries

On paper, it looks like the injuries have not affected the 49ers at all. However, when one looks at the underlying numbers, the Niners are quite fortunate to be at 6-3. It's worth noting that the 49ers have gone 3-3 in their past six games, playing .500 football. They escaped with a 16-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals at home. Then, they struggled against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the following week, turning the football over and struggling to stop the Jacksonville offense as well.

The Niners bounced back with a 26-23 win over the Rams. Ironically, it was Williams who made the game-saving tackle of Kyren Williams at the one-yard line. But the 30-19 loss to the Bucs exposed many holes, including a lack of a pass rush. The Niners bounced back with a 20-10 win over the Falcons, mainly due to Kittle's return and the opening of the running game. Yet the struggles returned, as the offensive line could not block and the defense generated no pass rush against the Houston Texans. Yes, they beat the Giants, but it's worth acknowledging that the Giants are also dealing with a plethora of injuries.

Why the 49ers not making any trade deadline moves is a mistake

Despite reports indicating the Cincinnati Bengals asked for a first-round pick for Trey Hendrickson, a later report revealed they would have accepted a second-round pick. If the Niners could not swing that, then it indicated that they did not want to throw a future asset for a part-time rental. The Jets traded Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys at the NFL trade deadline, and that was another option the Niners could have turned to. Yet, they chose to do nothing.

Many might write off this season due to the injuries they have sustained. Regardless, the 49ers could have made smaller moves to try and fill up the massive holes they have on the defense. The lack of a pass rush is a major concern for, as better offensive teams will do more to expose it. While they were able to defeat the Rams in Los Angeles, the rematch might not be as easy, especially if Matthew Stafford has time to throw.

Even if the 49ers are able to continue thriving in spite of their injuries, they will likely face a formidable offense in the playoffs. If the playoffs began today, they would face the Rams, who, as noted before, possess a great offense. Not making a move at the trade deadline could derail their season, but it's too early to tell just yet.