The San Francisco 49ers are involved in a battle with the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams for the top spot in the NFC West. All three teams are playing well this season, and the 49ers' 6-3 showing to this point in the year is quite surprising. The 49ers have had some key injuries this season — most notably to quarterback Brock Purdy — but they have found a way to win the majority of their games.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has made some recent strategic changes that have allowed the defense to play more efficiently. Saleh had the 49ers playing a heavy blitzing game in their Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans. That strategy did not work very effectively as the Niners suffered a 26-15 defeat.

The Niners went across country in Week 9 against the struggling New York Giants, and Saleh changed his strategy. He played more of a straight-up defense and it was quite effective. The 49ers won the game by a 34-24 margin.

Saleh explained that his decision to go after the Texans on the blitz was somewhat of a mistake. “Houston, I’d like to have that one back,” Saleh said. “I probably nudged it a little too far in that one.”

The 49ers got a boost against the Giants as they had defensive linemen Keion White and Clelin Ferrell back in the lineup and they are two of San Francisco's top pass rushers.

49ers host Rams in key NFC West game

The 49ers are one-half game behind the Rams and the Seahawks in the division, and they host the Rams in a key Week 10 matchup. The Niners will have to contend with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Puka Nacua. Those two form one of the most dangerous pitch and catch combinations in the league, and Saleh will have to devise a strategy to keep them in check.

If the Niners can play a solid ball control game with QB Mac Jones and RB Christian McCaffrey, they should have a good chance at competing on even terms for 60 minutes.