The San Francisco 49ers didn't make the Super Bowl this season, but one of their stars is having some fun before the NFL's big game. 49ers star Christian McCaffrey was seen playing piano at a Zach Bryan concert ahead of the game.

Video was released showing the football player jamming out with Bryan during a live concert Friday. The two apparently have known each other for a long time. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reposted the video on X, formerly Twitter.

Christian McCaffrey currently playing piano for Zach Bryan at EA Sports’ concert. (Zach and Christian go WAY back to when Zach wasn’t nearly as popular as he is now.) pic.twitter.com/L98HFItn1b — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 7, 2026

McCaffrey took to the keys to help Bryan perform at the Madden Bowl.

“This is not the first time that McCaffrey and Bryan have joined forces. Back in 2023, McCaffrey joined Zach Bryan on stage during his Red Rocks show, and later in the same year, Bryan donated all the money made from his song “El Dorado” to Christian McCaffrey’s veteran foundation,” Whiskey Riff reported.

The Super Bowl is Sunday. NFL's big game pits the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle knocked San Francisco out of the NFL Playoffs this year.

Christian McCaffrey had a great year with the 49ers

Article Continues Below

Things are going well for San Francisco's running back right now. The 49ers star McCaffrey just won the Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. He missed a significant amount of time in 2024 due to injury.

“McCaffrey finished with 31 of 50 first-place votes with Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson coming in second with nine first-place votes,” NFL.com reported.

In 2025, the 49ers star finished the regular season with 1,202 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He added 924 yards receiving. San Francisco made the NFL Playoffs, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. The 49ers then got blown out by the Seahawks.

It appears that the 49ers star is a pretty good piano player as well as a star football player. He perhaps could have a music career once his playing days are over in the NFL. He has played with the 49ers since the 2022 season, after playing previously for the Carolina Panthers.

The Super Bowl is at 6:30 ET on Sunday.