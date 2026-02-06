The San Francisco 49ers certainly benefited from a soft NFL schedule — nine of their 12 wins came against sub.-500 competition — but the biggest reason for their swift revival was arguably a healthy Christian McCaffrey. The 29-year-old put an injury-ravaged 2024-25 season behind him and resumed his role as the team's offensive engine. He got his just due at NFL Honors on Thursday night, as he became the first running back in 24 years to bring home the Comeback Player of the Year award, per The Associated Press.

McCaffrey, who is no stranger to hardware, earned First-Team All-Pro honors for the third time in his career after totaling 17 touchdowns and more than 2,100 scrimmage yards. Bilateral Achilles tendonitis and knee issues sidelined him for 13 games last season, but he suited up in every week of the 2025-26 campaign. Just when people think a decline is coming, the former Offensive Player of the Year beefs up his Hall of Fame résumé even more.

Article Continues Below

His latest award came against worthy finalists like Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. McCaffrey collected 31 of 50 first-place votes, per USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz. He also put up a good fight in the OPOY race (fell short to Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba) and won the FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Year and the Salute to Service Awards.

No. 23 rightly received a large share of the spotlight at NFL Honors. Although he only rushed for 3.9 yards per carry, Christian McCaffrey propelled the 49ers to a top-10 scoring offense (25.7 points per game). While so many guys nursed injuries, he made up for lost time and helped the franchise get back on track. What will the CPOY have left in the tank for next season? We all underestimate him at our own peril.