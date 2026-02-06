Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba got some good news just days before he tries to help his team win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

On Thursday night, the star wideout was named the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year, further cementing the incredible 2025 NFL regular season he had with the Seahawks.

To bag the award, Smith-Njigba racked up 272 points in the voting, including those from the 14 first-place votes he received, according to AP senior NFL writer Rob Maadi.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver edges the likes of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

McCaffrey, who won the same award in 2023, placed second with 223 points and 12 first-place votes, while Nacua finished third with 170 points and eight first-place votes.

Rounding out the top five are Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Robinson had 168 points and six first-place votes, while Maye garnered 58 points and five first-place votes.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has won the NFL Most Valuable Player Award, Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen each got a first-place vote.

Smith-Njigba, who will turn 24 years old on Feb. 14, followed up his sophomore season in the NFL with an even bigger campaign in 2025. In his third year in the pros, he amassed 1,793 receiving yards to lead all players in the NFL, while scoring 10 touchdowns on 119 receptions and 163 targets in 17 games.

Smith-Njigba is the second Seahawks player ever to win the award, with running back Shaun Alexander winning it in 2005.