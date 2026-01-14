After watching the San Francisco 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, sent a message to her husband.

Culpo posted a carousel of photos and videos, mostly from the 49ers' visit to Philadelphia to beat the Eagles in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs.

The first picture was Culpo with McCaffrey, presumably after the win. Her caption read, “Proud of you [Christian McCaffrey and red heart emoji].”

Who is 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo?

Culpo is an actress and model. Previously, she has won Miss Rhode Island USA, Miss USA 2012, and Miss Universe 2012. Culpo has also co-hosted the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Miss Universe pageants.

Since her rise to fame, Culpo has become a viral figure on social media. Additionally, she was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2020.

She competed in the ninth season of The Masked Singer as UFO, making it to the quarterfinals. Culpo has also hosted Next Gen Chef for Netflix.

Before her relationship with McCaffrey, Culpo was linked to Nick Jonas. She and McCaffrey have been together since 2019. They got engaged in April 2023 before getting married in June 2024.

In March 2025, Culpo announced that she was expecting her first baby with McCaffrey. She gave birth to their daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, on July 13, 2025.

McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers during the 2022 season. He had spent most of the first six years in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, who drafted him with the eighth pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In 2025, McCaffrey had the second-most carries in the NFL (311) and the eighth-most rushing yards (1,202). He also scored 10 touchdowns on the ground and seven through the air. He accumulated more than 2,100 scrimmage yards in 2025, second behind Bijan Robinson (2,298) of the Atlanta Falcons.

The 49ers are gearing up for a third matchup against their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, this year. They will play them in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.