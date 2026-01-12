It seems like San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan used a lot of tricks against the Eagles. And now he has to face the Seahawks again. But Christian McCaffrey’s game-winning touchdown video shows just how deep Shanahan was in his bag.

It was quite a play, according to a post on X by Ted Nguyen.

“The play call to get CMC open for the game winner was one of the best play designs of the season from Shanahan.”

The play call to get CMC open for the game winner was one of the best play designs of the season from Shanahan pic.twitter.com/wmWXli0JL8 — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 12, 2026

The 49ers earned a 23-19 win over the Eagles, ending their hopes of a Super Bowl repeat on Sunday.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan made the right call at the right time

The 49ers lived on the edge against the 49ers, but the play to McCaffrey turned out to be the difference-maker.

And the game provided more evidence of how good a coach Kyle Shanahan really is, according to ESPN’s First Take via Yahoo.com.

“Strategically and schematically, it’s the greatest year I’ve ever seen a play caller have,” Ryan Clark. “This team is undermanned. There’s no Fred Warner, no Nick Bosa. You’re playing with your sixth and seventh linebackers, playing with backups on the back end. To go into Philadelphia and win that game, it’s the greatest coaching night of the entire season.”

And Cam Newton followed suit with Clark’s take.

“What Kyle Shanahan has done has put on a masterclass to say battling versus the ‘What-ifs,' Newton said. “What if your superstar linebacker gets injured? (Or) What if your superstar quarterback gets injured? What if these particular individuals get injured?” Newton said. “That whole team has really embodied the whole organization with John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan. It exudes their whole DNA. Calm, cool, and collected, and handling the what-ifs.”

But will the smoke and mirrors be enough to get the 49ers to the Super Bowl? There’s still a tough road ahead. It’s the Seahawks up first, followed by either the Rams or the Bears.

Brock Purdy’s steady play has been a big part of the equation. And Robert Saleh’s defensive work as a coordinator has been magnificent. But remember, the NFL is still more about the Jimmys and Joes than the Xs and Os.