It appears that Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, squashed her beef with her sisters as they partied at their baby shower.

She took to Instagram to post photos from the event, which occurred at the Castle Hill Inn in Rhode Island, according to TMZ. One notable picture was with her sisters, who she was previously thought to have beef with. She posed in between her sisters for a cute photo. They were both wearing white dresses.

Previously, Aurora Culpo said that she and Sophia were not on speaking terms with Olivia. Aurora previously spoke about the drama appearing on Gia Giudice's Casual Chaos podcast. She alleged that Olivia was upset that they didn't attend a “baby sprinkle” in Denver, Colorado, even though she also said it was okay if they didn't.

The beef was short-lived, and the sisters posed with each other at the event. Hopefully, things continue to go smoothly between the sisters before baby McCaffrey is here.

Christian McCaffrey and wife Olivia Culpo's baby shower

The baby shower for McCaffrey and Culpo appeared exuberant. The estate they held the event was beautiful, and there were giant teddy bears made out of flowers.

Teddy bears appeared to be a consistent theme at the shower. In one of Culpo's videos, the long table where guests sat was shown. Several teddy bear signs were hanging from the ceiling.

Their dog, Oliver Sprinkles, was also present. McCaffrey and Culpo posed with their dog for photos. There were also special bottles of honey as well.

McCaffrey and Culpo have been in a relationship since 2019. They got married in June 2024 in Rhode Island, over a year after their engagement in April 2023.

Culpo shared the news of her pregnancy on March 10, 2025. She posted black-and-white photos from a recent photoshoot to reveal the news.

She is best known for being Miss Universe in 2012. That same year, Culpo was named Miss USA. She is also a former Miss Rhode Island USA.

Additionally, she has capitalized on her fame as a social media influencer. Culpo competed on The Masker Singer in 2023 as well, going to the quarterfinals before being eliminated.

She has also appeared in several movies. Her first big screen appearance was in The Other Woman. She has also appeared in I Feel Pretty, Reprisal, and Venus as a Boy.

McCaffrey is coming off an injury-riddled season in 2024. He only played in four games, rushing for 202 yards and zero touchdowns. He was traded during the 2022 season from the Carolina Panthers to the San Fransisco 49ers. McCaffrey now enters his third season with the team.