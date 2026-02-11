The San Francisco 49ers were able to do a lot with a little this past season, making it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs despite the several injuries they had on both sides of the ball. They weren't just your typical injuries, either, but to some of their Pro Bowl-caliber players.

The hope is that they all can come back and have a healthy year next season, but the 49ers will also be able to add some depth along those margins in the NFL Draft. In the latest ESPN mock draft, Field Yates picked wide receiver KC Concepcion for the 49ers with the 27th pick in the first round.

“The 49ers are desperate for help at wide receiver and edge rusher this offseason, but the latter has a natural lift coming with the return of Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams from ACL injuries,” Yates wrote. “However, their top wide receiver (Jauan Jennings) is a free agent and Brandon Aiyuk is all but gone from the team.

“Concepcion is an explosive play waiting to happen, as he scored 25 receiving touchdowns in three college seasons and took a pair of punts to the house during his lone season at Texas A&M. He's a contender for the fastest wideout in the class and would be a fun player for coach Kyle Shanahan.”

It would not be a surprise if the 49ers ended up drafting a wide receiver in the first round, especially with how their situation panned out this previous season. Concepcion would be the perfect receiver for Shanahan, as he likes to line up his skill players at any place on the field and watch them go to work.

Concepcion seems like he has the skillset to be moved anywhere, and just like how Shanahan used Deebo Samuel when he was on the team, it wouldn't be a surprise if he brought out that same playbook.