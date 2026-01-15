The San Francisco 49ers continue preparations for their NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with uncertainty surrounding the status of All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner.

As San Francisco readies for Saturday’s postseason contest at Lumen Field, Warner received another notable practice update that added context — but little clarity — to his potential return. The 49ers are scheduled to face the Seahawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX with a trip to the NFC Championship Game at stake.

David Lombardi of The SF Standard reported Thursday that Warner was present at practice but did not appear to be participating in full on-field work.

“The Fred Warner plot thickens: No helmet and it doesn’t appear he’ll practice today,” Lombardi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“But he’s out on the field, not doing rehab work, and still looks to be in a great mood and involved.”

Lombardi cautioned against drawing firm conclusions from the brief appearance, noting the unusual nature of the situation.

“Not smart to jump to any conclusions. Unprecedented situation. Shanahan speaks later today,” Lombardi added.

Fred Warner’s injury shapes 49ers’ playoff path ahead of Seahawks matchup

Warner has been sidelined after sustaining a fractured and dislocated right ankle earlier in the season, an injury that forced the San Francisco 49ers to place him on injured reserve and adjust defensively through the latter part of the regular season and into the playoffs. Despite his absence, San Francisco has remained resilient on that side of the ball.

The 49ers advanced to the Divisional Round after defeating the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles 23–19 in last Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game, a win that kept their postseason run alive without their defensive centerpiece.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo provided further context later Thursday, reporting that Warner has logged some practice work earlier in the week but was held out again.

“Fred Warner got some work in this week but not today,” Garafolo posted.

“Looking like next week will remain the first reasonable window for his return if the #49ers can get there.”

Warner has appeared in six games this season, totaling 51 tackles, including 28 solo stops, along with two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three passes defended and 5.5 tackles for loss. His leadership and range in the middle of the defense have been difficult to replace.

For now, the 49ers are expected to proceed against the Seattle Seahawks without their defensive anchor, focusing on securing another road playoff win that would keep open the possibility of Warner’s return later in the postseason.