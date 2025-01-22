The San Francisco 49ers lost their way during the 2024-25 season, finishing last with a 6-11 record. Injuries decimated the squad and played a significant role in their struggles, but something else was missing. The squad was a shell of itself on defense. Although Dre Greenlaw's torn Achilles in Super Bowl 58 had a huge impact on this campaign, the unit lacked direction and productivity. The Niners are desperate for a new voice.

Or perhaps an old one. Following the dismissal of defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, fans are clamoring for the return of Robert Saleh. The former New York Jets head coach manned the San Francisco defense from 2017-20, guiding the group to top five finishes in yards per game allowed in his final two seasons with the team. Management is apparently prepared to make Saleh the highest-paid DC in the league, but before the anticipated reunion can commence, a major domino must fall in Florida.

How Robert Saleh can rejoin the 49ers

Saleh is still in the mix for the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach opening, which obviously complicates the 49ers' plans. He has been granted a second interview. However, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is picking up steam and has a chance to close the deal on Wednesday.

There is “a growing belief that it's Coen's job to lose,” Rick Stroud of Tampa Bay Times notes. If the Jags do indeed offer the 39-year-old the position, Saleh is probably out of head coaching opportunities for next season. A second stint with the Niners presumably becomes a strong likelihood.

San Francisco offers him a level of comfort and familiarity that other places cannot match. Furthermore, it is where Robert Saleh established himself as a coveted coach. Who is to say he cannot do the same again?

Considering Jacksonville is investing a substantial amount of money in quarterback Trevor Lawrence, it makes sense for the organization to value a respected offensive play-caller like Coen. Saleh and Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham– the other Jaguars finalist– may not fit the franchise's roster structure.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is one to capitalize on opportunities. Regardless of where Saleh lands this offseason, the 2023-24 NFC champions must rediscover their defensive identity. Surrendering the fourth-most points per game in the NFL (25.6) is unacceptable. The road back to prominence begins with ample resistance.