The San Francisco 49ers had some injury updates on receivers Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall ahead of their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

San Francisco has been going through injuries since the start of the 2025 NFL season. Star quarterback Brock Purdy had shoulder and foot injuries to manage, Nick Bosa tore his ACL, while Jennings and Pearsall are going through their own issues.

NFL insider Adam Schefter provided a new update on the two receivers within the first hour of Sunday. He stated that Jennings will take part in the contest while Pearsall remains on the sidelines until next week at the earliest.

“49ers WR Jauan Jennings, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle and rib injury, is expected to play vs. the Buccaneers, per sources. 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall also has a chance to return next week from his knee injury,” Schefter wrote.

What's next for 49ers after Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall news

It's a mixed injury update for the 49ers to get. They benefit from having Jauan Jennings back in the rotation while awaiting Ricky Pearsall's return from his nagging injury.

Jennings was present in three of the 49ers' five contests. He made nine catches for 129 yards and a touchdown so far after getting 19 targets. As for Pearsall, he obtained 29 targets as he recorded 20 receptions for 327 yards.

San Francisco has been resilient despite the injuries that have plagued them to start the campaign. They boast a 4-1 record after wins against the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, and Los Angeles Rams. Their only defeat so far came in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 49ers will continue preparation for their matchup against the Buccaneers, taking place on Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET. After that, they will be at home when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 19 at 8:20 p.m. ET.