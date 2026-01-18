The San Francisco 49ers took a beating against the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round, and it almost feels like all of their injuries had caught up to them. This may not be a fact, but the 49ers could have been close to suffering the most injuries to their players this season, and unfortunately, it was most of their key players.

One of those players was Fred Warner, who suffered a dislocated right ankle in Week 6, and it was initially supposed to be season-ending. Things turned out better than expected, and Warner was working his way back to play in the postseason for the 49ers, but he was deemed inactive against the Seahawks. There was a chance he could've played if the 49ers won, but the world may never know.

After the game, Warner was asked about not playing in a “what-if” game.

“I've lived my life saying everything happens for a reason. Even when I got injured, I said it was for a reason, right? Had we won and I was given that opportunity, it would've felt right but it just wasn't meant to be,” Warner said via Matt Lively of CBS Sports.

Article Continues Below

It's never good to harp on those types of moments, but there's no doubt that they can creep into your head every once in a while. Ricky Pearsall was also another player who was injured this season, but he was able to come back against the Seahawks. He was asked after the game if he ever thought what could happen with this team if they were healthy this season.

“You can do that all you want, but at the end of the day, I try not to live my life like that because you're gonna drive yourself nuts,” Pearsall said.

It's uncertain what this team will look like next season, and all they can do is look forward with the uncertainty of what could have been this season.