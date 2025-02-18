While retirement rumors are swirling around Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, the same issues don't surround the San Francisco 49ers own stud tight end, George Kittle. Fresh off another strong 2024 campaign, Kittle is angling for a new deal with San Fran, and he ended revealing the only two things that will factor into his eventual retirement decision.

Even amid the Niners injury-riddled 2024 campaign, Kittle turned in one of the best seasons of his career, hauling in 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns. While retirement could begin to become something that Kittle has to consider as he prepares to enter his age 32 season, he said he's not going to call it a career until he cannot go anywhere, or if his wife, Claire, tells him it's time to hang up his cleats.

“It's always been until the wheels fall off. Or until my wife tells me to stop playing, which I'll trust her on that one,” Kittle said when discussing retirement.

George Kittle not showing any signs of slowing down for the 49ers

Kittle has turned himself into one of the most consistent tight ends in the NFL over the past few years, as he's been a Pro Bowler in six of the past seven seasons, while also earning a pair of spots on the All-Pro first-team along the way. The wheels certainly aren't falling off just yet, and with the 49ers remaining one of the most talented teams in the NFL, it looks like he will continue to chase Super Bowls with them.

As he enters the final year of his contract, Kittle has made it clear he wants to stay with San Francisco and finish his team playing for the only team he's spent time with in the NFL. The 49ers have a lot of business to take care of this offseason, and you can add working on a new deal for Kittle to that list now that retiring doesn't seem to be a part of his immediate future.