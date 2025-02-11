On Monday, George Kittle got to live his childhood dream by getting into a WWE ring with his favorite luchador, Penta, for a special moment on Main Event.

Now granted, Kittle has been a peripheral member of the WWE Universe for some time now, as he's appeared in the crowd for the promotion numerous times, has been interviewed backstage, and even got to Closeline The Miz at WrestleMania 39 in a moment that popped the crowd to an incredible degree. But will the day eventually come when Kittle jumps to WWE – or another wrestling promotion – on a more full-time basis?

Well, while that remains to be seen, if Kittle does decide to get into the ring, he already has his finishing move picked out, as he revealed to Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz.

“If it was allowed, I would want to use the Stone Cold Stunner as much as I could. That and the RKO are my favorites,” Kittle noted via Fightful. “A little sprinkle of Sweet Chin Music. I'm a big fan of the Frog Splash. That could be fun.”

Goodness, if Kittle doesn't plan on wrestling at some point in the future, he certainly has thought through which moves he would like to use, fielding a Kevin Owen-y moveset loaded up with legendary finishing maneuvers. With that much planning, it would almost be a shame if Kittle didn't wrestle, right?

Penta got his wish to share the ring with George Kittle in WWE

Speaking of Kittle's appearance on RAW live from Nashville, Tennessee, before he even took the ring with one-half of the Lucha Bros on Main Event, Penta discussed his relationship with the All-Pro tight end on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, noting just how close the duo have grown over the past few years.

“He is my best friend now,” Penta told Chris Van Vliet on Insight via Fightful. “I love him. He loves me, I think. I met him in New Orleans years ago at WrestleCon. I had like five matches and he came to my locker room after the match. ‘Hey Penta, I'm a player in the NFL.' I've never seen NFL. I had never seen NFL. He gave me a jersey, I traded with the mask. After that, he became my friend. He texts me. When the NFL went to Mexico, he brought me with him. I hope he can be with me in WWE.”

So far, so good for Penta's dream, as he and Kittle got to share the ring, pop the crowd, and get some much-earned flowers from the audience in Nashville for being such a hardcore wrestling fan. While the chances of Kittle working a match while still under contract with WWE is basically zero, as his general manager, John Lynch, was not happy about his star tight end throwing Clotheslines at WrestleMania 39, who knows, when his career comes to an end, maybe WWE will have a new Superstar in waiting ready to report to Orlando for some PC bootcamps.