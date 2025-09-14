The San Francisco 49ers are looking to move to 2-0 on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. They were already without their starting quarterback, with Mac Jones playing for the injured Brock Purdy. But they made another switch during the week that was looking questionable early on. After replacing Jake Moody on the 49ers roster, Eddy Pineiro missed his first extra point with the team.

“The 49ers moved on from Jake Moody and… Eddy Piñeiro misses his first extra point,” NFL Network's Mike Garafolo posted.

Eddy Pineiro misses the XP for the 49ers 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/VuxR6o5K1L — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 49ers ended a 14-play drive with a Luke Farrell receiving touchdown to take the first-quarter lead. But that lead stayed at six after Pineiro missed the field goal. He bounced back, however, making his next two field goal attempts and an extra point later on.

The 49ers moved on from Moody just two years after taking him in the third round of the NFL Draft. He put together an elite NCAA career at Michigan, but posted a woeful 70.6% field-goal rate last year, and missed two kicks in Week 1. With a veteran like Pineiro available, they made the change.

The 49ers have already been bitten by the injury bug this year. George Kittle is out for multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, Purdy is not expected back for Week 3, and Jauan Jennings was questionable for the Saints game. Kicking becomes even more important when the offense is short-handed, making Pineiro's bounce-back Sunday key.

Despite the 49ers' injuries and kicking woes, they are heavily favored to start the season 2-0. When Kyle Shanahan starts seasons 2-0, they usually end in deep playoff runs. After missing the postseason last year, they are looking to make a statement in the NFC this year. Beating the Seahawks was a good start, and Pineiro's kicks are helping them pull away from the Saints.