The San Francisco 49ers are rolling into Week 2 with a different quarterback leading the way. With Brock Purdy dealing with turf toe, San Francisco is turning to former 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones as their quarterback against the New Orleans Saints. Once rumored to be Kyle Shanahan's favorite quarterback of the class, Jones will get another chance to start after filling in for Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville last season.

Jones' last few years in the NFL have not inspired confidence in the quarterback's ability to pilot a competent offense. However, Shanahan believes that Jones could turn it around in Week 2? Why? Because his “swag” and general confidence makes him likable to his teammates, and players love a guy who's just unabashedly himself.

“I think Mac’s really cool,” Shanahan said, per Marc Inabinett. “I think he is funny. I think he’s himself. My wife said he must be real funny and have a sense of humor because she saw his suit that he wore last week to the game. I said, ‘I don’t think he’s trying to be funny. He’s just got swag.’ So it’s just him. But Mac’s himself. He makes guys laugh. He’s got a lot of energy, and I think our guys have really enjoyed him so far. Guys play hard for guys that they like. That’s for sure. And cohesion’s great, but it all comes down, with guys in the long run, just to how you play, too. But guys definitely enjoy playing for a guy that they like more.”

Jones was traded to the Jaguars in 2024 as a supposed backup to Trevor Lawrence. However, injuries to the 2021 first-overall pick meant that Jones had to step up in the final eight games of the season. In the end, the quarterback finished with a paltry 1,672 yards on a 65.3% completion rate, throwing eight touchdowns and eight interceptions for a QB Rating of 36.6.

While those are dismal numbers, there's reason to believe that Jones will perform better with the 49ers. For one, the 49ers have much better players all around, even with all the injuries. Having an elite running back like Christian McCaffrey should make life easier for Jones in his first start in 2025.

Jones will have at least two weeks (including this matchup against the Saints) to prove he's still a capable quarterback in the NFL. Purdy's turf toe will force him to miss two to five weeks, giving the 49ers backup QB ample time to show his skills.