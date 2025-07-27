The San Francisco 49ers can add receiver Jauan Jennings to their laundry list of injury issues during training camp.

Despite growing visibly frustrated with the team not giving in to his lucrative contract extension demands, Jennings opted to show up for training camp. The decision ended up going sideways, as Jennings left the fifth day of practice with a calf injury, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Jennings dealt with a similar injury in the spring, according to Wagner, but it was not as widely reported. Instead, the focus of Jennings' early offseason was on his hunt for a lucrative extension.

After watching teammates Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk get paid in recent summers, Jennings sought his own big payday after breaking out in 2024. He recently signed a two-year deal in 2024, but it was nowhere near the $71.55 million contract Samuel signed or the $120 million deal Aiyuk agreed to. After posting a career-high 975 receiving yards in 2024, Jennings is entering the final year of his $11.8 million extension.

Although the injury forced him out of practice, Jennings' calf issue does not appear to be significant. The 28-year-old will likely take Monday's session off to recover, but should be readily available by Week 1. The more pressing issue will continue to be his contract situation until he is either extended or traded.

Jauan Jennings joins 49ers' injury-riddled receiver room

With Jennings now sidelined, he is merely the latest addition to the team's lengthy injury report. Brandon Aiyuk, who is still recovering from a season-ending torn ACL and MCL, remains on the PUP list without a definitive return target date, while Ricky Pearsall is also on the mend with a hamstring injury.

The injuries currently leave Brock Purdy without his three starting receivers in training camp. Pearsall and Jennings should ideally be good to go by Week 1, but quarterbacks repeatedly state the value of developing connections with receivers in training camp. Purdy has experience with all three pass-catchers, but the cohesion still requires an annual adjustment period.

The starters' injuries create additional opportunities for rookies Jordan Watkins and Isaiah Neyor, along with veterans DeMarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing and Equanimeous St. Brown. Watkins, Robinson and Neyor have particularly impressed throughout the offseason.