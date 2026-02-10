San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was reportedly a victim of a shooting incident on Monday morning.

The Niners released a statement about White.

“Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco. He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate,” the 49ers stated (h/t Nick Wagoner of ESPN).

The San Francisco Police Department has already launched an investigation into the incident, revealing that “a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business,” via Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

The good news here is that White is not believed to have suffered a life-threatening injury and is expected to recover. Still, this is a concerning development.

“Per sources, 49ers DL Keion White was shot in the ankle during an event in SF early this morning. White had surgery and is expected to be OK. Police say there was an altercation at an event on Mission Street. White is not believed to have been part of the altercation,” Barrows shared in a separate post on X.

White, who just turned 27 years old in January, started the 2025 NFL season with the New England Patriots before getting traded to the 49ers in late October.

A second-round pick by the Patriots at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Georgia Tech football product White had a pass defended, 1.5 sacks, six quarterback hits, and 18 combined tackles in 14 total games (three starts) for New England and the 49ers in the 2025 campaign.