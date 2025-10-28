With Nick Bosa suffering a season-ending injury, the San Francisco 49ers are in need of some pass rush help. They just found some in a trade with the New England Patriots.

The 49ers have acquired defensive end Keion White, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. In return, the Patriots received a sixth-round pick while including a seventh-rounder alongside White in the deal.

White was originally selected by the Patriots in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. After one sack as a rookie, the defensive end broke onto the scene with five in 2024. However, he hasn't followed up on that production failing to record a sack or quarterback hit in 2025.

While White did receive a start this season, he ultimately seemed to fall out of favor in New England. Ultimately, head coach Mike Vrabel wasn't in town when White was drafted. The franchise decided it was time to part ways, recouping a late pick in return.

San Francisco will now hope they have found a diamond in the rough. For a sixth-rounder, it's not like the 49ers gave up the farm. However, the team ranks second-to-last in sacks with nine. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars have less. White may not be the biggest name, but the 49ers are now counting on him to bring some pressure at the line of scrimmage.

If San Fran gets the 2024 version of White, they'll be landing a steal. His 76.7 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus that season ranked 19/121 edge rushers. Still, White will have plenty to prove after his non-existent showing to start the year.

Perhaps a change of scenery is all the defensive end needed.