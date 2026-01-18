San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't have much to say after his team’s season ended in a 41–6 blowout against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. In a post-game presser that felt more like a reality check, Shanahan offered a blunt assessment of the Divisional Round disaster at Lumen Field.

“They got us pretty good,” Shanahan told reporters. “No one played perfect, no one played great today, no one coached great today… they got us good.”

"They got us pretty good." Kyle Shanahan after the 49ers' 41-6 loss to the Seahawks in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/sHMsa4Ag1G — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 18, 2026

The “good” might be an understatement. The 49ers were reeling from the opening whistle when Rashid Shaheed returned the kickoff 95 yards for a score. From that point on, the Seahawks' top-ranked defense completely neutralized San Francisco's stars. Brock Purdy struggled under relentless pressure, finishing with just 140 passing yards and two costly turnovers, a lost fumble and an interception, before head coach Kyle Shanahan pulled him in the fourth quarter.