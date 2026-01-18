The San Francisco 49ers’ season ended with a whimper rather than a bang on Saturday night. In a shocking 41–6 blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Kyle Shanahan officially waved the white flag in the fourth quarter, benching star quarterback Brock Purdy in favor of backup Mac Jones.

Lumen Field has been a house of horrors for the 49ers recently, and the Divisional Round was no different. The onslaught began just 13 seconds in when Rashid Shaheed took the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

From there, the Seattle defense suffocated a San Francisco offense that was already missing key weapons. Purdy struggled to find any rhythm against Mike Macdonald’s scheme, finishing his night 15-of-27 for just 140 passing yards.

The low point came in the second half when the Seahawks' pass rush turned up the heat. Purdy accounted for two costly turnovers, a lost fumble on a strip-sack and a late interception, as the deficit ballooned to 35 points.

With nine minutes left in the final frame and the game completely out of reach, Shanahan pulled his franchise signal-caller to avoid any unnecessary injury risk. Jones entered the game for mop-up duty, but the damage was already done.

Seattle’s Kenneth Walker III was the star of the show, shredding the Niners' defense for 116 rushing yards and three touchdowns. While the 49ers managed two field goals from Eddy Pineiro in the second quarter, they failed to find the end zone for the entire game. In fact, San Francisco has now gone eight straight quarters without a touchdown against the Seahawks.

The loss ends Shanahan’s perfect 7–0 career record in the Wild Card and Divisional rounds. As the Seahawks advance to the NFC Championship, the 49ers head back to the Bay Area with plenty of questions about how a Super Bowl contender fell so flat on the big stage.