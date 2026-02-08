San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the most respected offensive minds in the NFL. And still, the Seattle Seahawks and their defense gave him fits all season.

It was the Seahawks' defensive performance against the 49ers in the Divisional Round that helped lead them to the Super Bowl. Shanahan was willing to clown on himself a bit to point out just how good Seattle has been, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“I know you guys want my expert opinion, but I haven't scored a TD on these guys the last two times I've seen them,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers and Seahawks faced off in Week 18 of the regular season. Seattle came away with a 13-3 victory as quarterback Brock Purdy was held to 19-of-27 passing for 127 yards and an interception. San Francisco gained just 53 yards rushing yards.

Things somehow got much worse in the Divisional Round. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 41-6 as San Francisco lost three turnovers. The loss ended the 49ers' season and fully showed the world just how dangerous the Seahawks' defense is.

Seattle entered the postseason ranked sixth in total defense, allowing 285.6 yards per game. They excelled against the run, ranking third by allowing 91.9 YPG.

The Seahawks will be in for a difficult test, as their Super Bowl opponent New England Patriots rank third in total offense, averaging 379.4 YPG. Their rushing attack ranks sixth, gaining 128.9 YPG.

Still, Shanahan knows Seattle is up for the task, he has seen it up close and personal. After seeing how the Seahawks fare in the Super Bowl, the 49ers head coach can begin game planning how to draw up his offense next time he faces them.