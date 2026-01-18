The San Francisco 49ers saw their Super Bowl hopes absolutely crushed on Saturday night. San Francisco got destroyed by Seattle, losing 41-6 in an incredibly one-sided game. But that didn't stop one 49ers player from hyping up head coach Kyle Shanahan after the game.

49ers left tackle Trent Williams gave his head coach a huge endorsement for the NFL's Coach of the Year award on Saturday.

“Coach of the Year in my opinion,” Williams said during his postgame remarks, via 95.7 The Game. “Y'all see what he does on game days, but also the message he conveys to the team every week. The way we prepare. The way he has guys bought in, just giving it their all. A lot of that goes towards Kyle.”

San Francisco dealt with several important injuries this season. However, Shanahan still had his team competing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs in Week 18. They also won a playoff game against the Eagles last week.

But the players never waivered. 49ers QB Brock Purdy declared that he's 100% confident the 49ers can still win the Super Bowl after seeing how the team fought through a tough 2025 season.

Williams agreed with Purdy, declaring that he never felt the Super Bowl was out of reach this season.

Article Continues Below

“Never thought it was out of reach. Once the injuries started happening, it did seem pretty grim,” Williams added. “There was no team that was a clear-cut number one throughout the whole season. It was wide open. A lot of people tried to fight until they couldn't fight anymore.”

Williams explained that the 2025 season will always be special to him.

“It was extremely special to me. I've never been part of a team that was so behind the 8-ball but just found a way to compete every week. We went up against so many rosters that were fully loaded, and we had guys that we picked up a week ago. I'm just proud of this team. We have young guys that contributed to our success. The future is really bright.”

Even if Shanahan does not win Coach of the Year, he is still an incredible leader for the 49ers.

Now the 49ers simply need to make some upgrades to the roster this offseason before trying again in 2026.