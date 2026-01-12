The San Francisco 49ers are keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive, as they move on to the next round of the NFL playoffs following a 23-19 victory over the defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

However, it was not all that rosy for the Niners in the game.

Before getting the job done in enemy territory versus the Eagles, San Francisco had to overcome the absence of star tight end George Kittle, who left the contest in the first half with a lower-body injury.

Kittle had to be carted off the field after suffering what has since been diagnosed as an Achilles injury after making a catch in the second quarter. He exited the contest with six receiving yards on a reception and two targets.

After the game, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about Kittle's injury and how the team responded to it.

“I mean, it's always different for me just because I'm not by the bench. I'm kind of in front of everyone. And once we talked, because I heard on the headsets just coming over there, it just felt horrible for Kittle,” Shanahan told reporters in the postgame press conference, via a video shared by Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

“Jake [Tomges] and Luke [Farrell] had stepped it up for us all year. So I think guys have a lot of confidence, and those guys said they could still do it and things like that.

With Kittle perhaps done for the remainder of the playoffs, Shanahan will have a bigger challenge in keeping San Francisco, particularly its offense, effective going forward.