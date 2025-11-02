The San Francisco 49ers have been dealing with injuries all season, but they have still been able to get into the win column. One of those injuries has been Brock Purdy, who hasn't played much because of a toe injury. Though he's missed the past few weeks, it doesn't seem like he's near returning, and head coach Kyle Shanahan noted after their win against the New York Giants that the quarterback is “not that close,” according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

“It's something that probably won't fully go away all year regardless of when he comes back,” Shanahan said.

While Purdy has been sidelined, Mac Jones has stepped up and delivered for the 49ers, keeping the offense afloat. That's the one good thing that has happened for the 49ers, and if he can continue to play well, then Purdy won't have to rush back.

Purdy was limited in practice this past week, but the fact that he isn't close to returning should be a little concerning for the 49ers. At this point, it's uncertain when they will get him back, but Jones should be able to hold things down as the season continues.

Injuries have been the main story for the 49ers this season, as they've dealt with them on both sides of the ball. On defense, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are out for the season after suffering injuries, and they may have lost another player on that side of the ball. Mykel Williams is feared to have torn his ACL against the Giants, which would be just more bad news for the 49ers.

Despite the injuries, the 49ers have fought hard and are still winning games, which shows the resiliency of the team. If they can continue their strong play through the rest of the season, they could be a sneaky team in the postseason.