The San Francisco 49ers were able to get a win against the New York Giants in Week 9, but they may have lost one of their defenders for the rest of the season, according to Can Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

“49ers fear top draft pick DL Mykel Williams sustained a torn ACL on MetLife Stadium turf with 4 minutes left in 34-24 win,” Inman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

That's not the best news for the 49ers, as they've already lost their top two defenders in Nick Bosa and Fred Warner for the rest of the season because of injuries. They'll now have to find more depth to shore up the absences on the defensive line.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan had just spoken about Williams and gave an honest assessment of the rookie this season.

“I think Mykel's just playing a lot of football,” Shanahan said. “He's doing stuff outside. He is doing stuff inside. I would love for us to be able to take some plays off of him. We tried too hard last week (against the Texans). With all those guys going down, I think he still ended up getting [53 defensive snaps].

“But just going through this league and all the experience he is doing and fighting through some injuries and fighting through a lot of playing time, I think he's growing a lot.”

Williams has had an up-and-down season so far, and with the injuries to the defense, he was given more of an opportunity to play. Just like any rookie, there's a lot of learning he has to do every week, but if he actually suffered a torn ACL, he will have to wait until sometime next season to get back at it.

As for the 49ers, they keep taking hit after hit when it comes to injuries, but they're still finding ways to win.