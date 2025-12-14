San Francisco’s passing game is already dealing with enough drama. Brandon Aiyuk has effectively been shut down for the year and parked on a reserve list, ending any realistic chance of him returning in 2025 and pushing the 49ers and their disgruntled wideout toward an offseason breakup.

For a team that once viewed him as a long-term WR1, the move underlines just how far things have unraveled after voided guarantees, rehab away from teammates, and months of silence.

Now another potential loss is hovering over Kyle Shanahan’s operation, this time on the coaching side. As On3 has noted, 49ers quarterbacks coach Mick Lombardi is viewed as a legitimate name to watch in North Carolina’s search for a new offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick.

Lombardi is in his sixth season with San Francisco and first as QB coach, after serving as a senior offensive assistant in 2024. He also happens to be the son of the Tar Heels' general manager, Michael Lombardi.

Under Kyle Shanahan, the 2024 Niners offense tied for second in yards per play (6.2) and ranked fourth in yards per game (376.3), passing yards per game (249.1), and total yards (6,397), per On3’s breakdown of his candidacy.

From the 49ers’ side, losing Lombardi would not be catastrophic, but it would sting. Shanahan’s system is notoriously detailed, and the QB coach is the daily translator between the head coach and the man under center. With Brandon Aiyuk on his way out and so many moving parts on offense, continuity in that room has real value.

Injury luck is another tightrope San Francisco is walking. Christian McCaffrey popped up late on the injury report with a back issue before Week 15, only to be cleared to play against the Titans after a week of managed reps.

So while the Aiyuk situation grabs the headlines now, the quieter storyline may be just as important: if Mick Lombardi does jump to North Carolina to run Belichick’s offense, the 49ers will have to replace not only a No. 1 receiver this offseason, but also one of the key lieutenants who helped keep their high-powered attack on schedule.