The San Francisco 49ers have a number of important issues to address this offseason, including finding a suitable trade package for wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but they must re-establish their identity. Stifling defense has defined their best brand of football for much of the last decade, and general manager John Lynch will get to work on reviving the unit in the coming months. Unfortunately, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles does not factor into those plans.

San Francisco is releasing the veteran linebacker, according to ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter. The undrafted player out of Arizona recorded 96 combined tackles, six tackles for loss and one interception in five seasons with the 49ers. Flannigan-Fowles only started seven games but offered depth amid the team's frequent injury woes.

The Niners are looking to upgrade the defense all around, which means unpleasant decisions will have to be made. Revamping a group that surrendered a fourth-worst 25.6 points per game likely entails some additional releases or trades. Climbing out of the cellar and back toward the top of the NFC will be an onerous process, but this franchise has done it before.

Will 49ers get back on track in 2025 NFL Draft, free agency?

Fans are especially hopeful that Lynch can end a trend of selecting unproductive defensive linemen in the NFL Draft. Star edge rusher and 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa will need some help if the squad is going to regain its mojo on that side of the ball. The 49ers should have a good opportunity to acquire an impactful talent with the No. 11 overall pick this April.

Javon Hargave, Charvarius Ward and Dre Greenlaw might all sign with other teams in free agency, so fans are preparing to see a markedly different defense in the 2025-26 NFL season. San Francisco's potential remodeling project is already underway following Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles' exit.