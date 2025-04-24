Before the 2025 NFL Draft even commenced, prospect Mason Graham already has his eyes locked on San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams. Those who watched the former Michigan defensive tackle compete over the last few years are fully aware of the fearlessness and ferocity he plays with on the field, but his ambition is seemingly off the charts, too.

While appearing on “Up & Adams,” Graham told host Kay Adams that the three-time First-Team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler is the offensive lineman he is most looking forward to battling in the trenches. 49ers fans are surely scoffing after hearing such a bold soundbite. Heck, Williams himself will probably smirk if he happens to watch the clip.

“That is so crazy,” Adams said in reply. “This man says he wants Trent Williams people. What are we doing here?”

But just like Williams sits atop his position group, many believe the unanimous All-American could establish himself as one of the best DTs in the game. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter are the two players mainly lauded as can't miss talents, but Graham possesses considerable upside in his own right.

NFL Draft prospect Mason Graham enjoyed one heck of a run in Ann Arbor

The 21-year-old seized 2024 Rose Bowl MVP honors and helped the Wolverines finally return to the top of the college football world. Following the national championship campaign, his competitive hunger remained. Despite not posting mammoth numbers last season– three and a half sacks, 23 solo tackles and seven tackles for loss– Graham posted a 92.6 run defense grade and 81.1 pass rush grade, per Pro Football Focus.

He could potentially provide balanced disruption to an NFL interior defensive line, which is something that many franchises covet. However, his shorter arm length– 32 inches– might result in a draft-night tumble. Formerly projected to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5 in most mocks, several analysts now foresee Mason Graham sliding down the board a bit.

If that is indeed what transpires on Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin, then one general manager could have a chance to pull off a big heist. How fitting would it be if the 49ers grab him at No. 11? Graham's dream of facing off with Trent Williams in an NFL game would instantly end, but he might be fine with it if it means playing in his home state of California.