Aaron Glenn built a nice legacy for himself as a New York Jets player, earning two Pro Bowl selections, recording 24 interceptions (fourth-most in franchise history) in eight seasons and helping them reach the AFC title game in 1998-99. He fulfilled his obligations as a first-round pick. Now, he aims to make a similarly positive impact as the Gang Green's new head coach.

ESPN's Adam Schefter believes there is one specific prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class who can help Glenn establish the culture he desires on the Jets. And he happens to be entering the NFL with a championship ring already on his finger.

“First pick of the Aaron Glenn regime,” the respected insider said on his podcast. “I think he's going to want a player that helps define his regime. I would think it would be on the defensive side of the football. It would be interesting if Mason Graham slipped to No. 7.”

The Jets will probably want to lead with their defense

The former cornerback and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator wants to instill toughness, discipline and leadership into the Jets' locker room. Graham, a unanimous All-American defensive tackle, embodied those qualities during his three-year run with Michigan.

His magnificently clutch tackle for loss versus Alabama in the 2024 Rose Bowl catapulted the team to an overtime victory and a national championship meeting with Washington, whom the Wolverines soundly defeated for the top prize. He then got even better last season, posting a 91.1 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus, and tallying three and a half sacks, 23 solo tackles and seven tackles for loss.

Despite having shorter arms (32 inches) and a lack of eye-catching stats, many analysts believe Graham is one of the safest bets to succeed among this crop of players. He can potentially serve as a foundational piece who stuffs the run and also disrupts the passing game.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn must still find a long-term solution at quarterback, whether that is free-agent signing Justin Fields or an incoming rookie, but this franchise is historically best when characterized by a stout defense.

If Mason Graham reaches his promise in the NFL, he could allow that identity to shine through once again. New York might need a visit from Lady Luck in order to acquire the two-time First-Team All-Big Ten selection, however. He is projected to land on the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5 in most mock drafts.

A slight slide to the No. 7 overall selection could be a welcome sign that the tides are turning in the Meadowlands. The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night, April 24.