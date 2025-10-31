The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a rough loss to the Houston Texans last Sunday. The team will attempt to get back on track against Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants in Week 9.

San Francisco’s defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is making his return to MetLife Stadium. And the former New York Jets head coach is impressed with the Giants’ rookie QB. So impressed that he doesn’t blame Brian Daboll for his Week 6 faux pas involving the league’s concussion protocol.

“[Dart’s] uber talented. I understand why Daboll went to the blue tent, I probably would have went too. I mean the kid’s good man. He’s a really, really, really good kid. I think New York hit it on this one. Big time,” Saleh said, per The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

49ers’ DC impressed by Jaxson Dart ahead of Week 9 clash

The Giants scored a huge victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. However, Dart took a big hit in the third quarter and was required to be evaluated for a concussion. While he was in the blue medical tent, Daboll broke league protocol by peeking in on the exam to check on his quarterback.

Brian Daboll checking in on his QB pic.twitter.com/R27Dj99Cef — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 10, 2025

The Giants’ head coach apologized for the transgression, explaining that he just wanted to get an idea of how long Dart would be sidelined. But it was a costly mistake. The NFL fined the Giants $200,000 for the violation. Daboll got hit with a $100k fine and even Cam Skattebo was penalized $15,000, as the running back also checked in on Dart.

Still, Saleh gets it. “[Dart’s] dynamic, he’s decisive, he’s accurate. He’s been a joy to watch studying his tape over the last… five starts now… This kid, he’s gonna be special,” he said.

Saleh is tasked with taming the Giants’ offense ahead of New York’s matchup with a battered 49ers squad. San Francisco is dealing with injuries on both sides of the ball. However, the 49ers expect defensive reinforcements soon.

Despite the injuries, including Nick Bosa’s season-ending ACL tear, Saleh has transformed the 49ers' defense in 2025. San Francisco had the 29th-ranked scoring defense last season but the unit is eighth-best in the league through eight weeks under Saleh.

The veteran coach resumed his role as the 49ers’ DC this season after a raw deal with the Jets. Saleh should get another head coaching opportunity. But for now, his focus is on stopping Dart and the Giants’ offense.