The New York Giants got a big division win on Thursday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, and they were led by Jaxson Dart. The rookie had control of the offense for most of the night, until he had to come out of the game late in the third quarter.

Dart was tackled by a pair of Eagles' defenders, and he stayed on the ground for a moment, which led trainers to come out and evaluate him. He was able to walk off the field, but he had to go straight to the medical tent to get evaluated for a concussion. Head coach Brian Daboll went into the tent at one point to check on his quarterback, and minutes later, Dart was out and ready to go.

Though it seemed like Dart passed the concussion test, it seems like the league wants an overview of the measures they took to clear him, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“NFL said it initiated a review of the application of the concussion protocol involving New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart during last night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. That review will be conducted jointly with the NFLPA under the parties’ collective bargaining agreement,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It will be interesting to see what the league does if it finds anything suspicious surrounding the test.

Brian Daboll apologizes for rushing Giants' medical team

As stated already, Daboll went into the tent to check on Dart, but you could also see his frustration on the sidelines when talking to the team doctors. After the game, Daboll said that he apologized to the team doctors as he let his emotions get the best of him at that moment.

“If you’ve ever been on an NFL sideline, there’s a lot of emotions,” Daboll said to reporters. “There’s a lot of emotions. And I certainly am an emotional guy. I apologized directly to our team physician. I just wanted his ass out there if he was OK. But I wanted the process — like, we were getting ready to go for it on a potential fourth down. I would have burned a timeout if he could have came out there. So I was asking how long is it gonna take?”

Russell Wilson had to come in for a few plays, but they didn't gain much ground with him on the field. When Dart came back out, the offense got back into the groove they had been in all game.