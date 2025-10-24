The New York Giants have already dealt with some Jaxson Dart injury scares. When head coach Brian Daboll followed Dart into the blue injury tent during a concussion check, an investigation was launched. That investigation is over, with three fines coming down. The Giants were fined $200,000, Daboll was fined $100,000, and running back Cam Skattebo was fined $15,000 for interfering with the concussion protocol.

Here's the full announcement, which notes the NFL and NFLPA "concluded that the team medical staff and unaffiliated medical providers properly followed all of the steps required by the collectively bargained and administered concussion protocol in their evaluation of Mr. Dart."

“The NFL and NFLPA concluded that the Giants violated the protocol when Head Coach Brian Daboll and running back Cam Skattebo entered the medical tent and spoke with Mr. Dart before his evaluation was complete, creating the perception that they were interfering with Dart's exam,” an NFL statement obtained by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reads.

The statement goes on to say that Daboll and Skattebo did not impact the result of the concussion test. Because they broke the rule, they got punished. But there was nothing they did that impacted Dart's positive result that put him back in the game.

With this situation behind them, the Giants now look to a rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. They just beat the Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 6, the highlight of Dart's young career so far. Hitting the road for a matchup in Philly is a different animal, however.

Dart has already dealt with a few different injury scares in his four-game run as the quarterback. He, like many rookie quarterbacks, has a lot to learn in terms of sliding while scrambling and taking his medicine when a play falls apart. The Eagles' defense will not hold back against their division rivals in a must-win game.

The Giants have a relatively clean bill of health heading into Sunday's matchup. Kicker Graham Gano is back at practice just after his replacement played a role in blowing Week 7's game.