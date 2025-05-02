Throughout his eight-year run as a head coach, Kyle Shanahan has been known to favor his veterans. With George Kittle finally inking an extension, the San Francisco 49ers re-added his former backup, Ross Dwelley, to their tight end room.

The 49ers welcomed Dwelley back to the team on a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter. A former undrafted free agent, Dwelley spent his first six years in San Francisco before signing with the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 offseason. Following an uneventful one-year stint in Atlanta, the 30-year-old returns to where he began his professional career.

As a renowned blocking tight end, Dwelley managed just one catch for five yards in 2024. Despite appearing in all 17 games, he struggled to produce behind Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner. Dwelley took the field for just nine percent of the Falcons' offensive snaps, resulting in career-low numbers across the board.

Despite the down year, Dwelley returns to Shanahan's offense, which he was a staple of as an emotional leader in the locker room. Having been with the 49ers since Shanahan's second year with the team, Dwelley's physicality and energy meshed well with Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk.

Although he has familiarity with the system, Dwelley will compete for reps with Luke Farrell and Brayden Willis. The 49ers signed Farrell to a three-year deal in March.

49ers seek rebound season following George Kittle extension

Dwelley's signing comes just days after the 49ers extended Kittle on a four-year, $76.4 million deal, including $40 million guaranteed. The official agreement followed weeks of negotiations and months of trade speculation after the team's disappointing 6-11 season in 2024.

While the 49ers traded away Deebo Samuel earlier in the offseason, they subsequently extended Patrick Taylor, Kevin Givens and Juszcyk in addition to extending Kittle. Their recent moves suggest an attempt to return to their roots and rediscover the success that preceded the letdown 2024 campaign. San Francisco is still just two years removed from an NFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance.

However, as each day passes, the prospect of Brock Purdy's potential extension looms. Purdy is preparing for the final year of his league-minimum rookie contract and is continuing to work toward a new deal potentially worth up to $40 million per year. The 49ers' trade of Samuel cleared up some cap space to work with, but Kittle's recent deal leaves them without much wiggle room.