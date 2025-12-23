Brock Purdy is rewriting the night on MNF, one TD at a time, and the San Francisco 49ers are riding the surge. Against the Indianapolis Colts, Purdy delivered a career-high five touchdown passes, sealing the milestone with his second TD throw to Christian McCaffrey.

BROCK PURDY WITH A CAREER-HIGH OF 5 TOUCHDOWNS 🤯

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Purdy has now joined rare company within the 49ers, becoming just the third quarterback in franchise history to throw five touchdowns in a game, alongside Steve Young and Joe Montana. That club hadn’t added a new name in 30 years.

The moment carried even more weight. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Purdy is now the first quarterback to throw five touchdown passes for the 49ers on Monday Night Football. With the game still unfolding, the statement is already clear. When the stage gets bigger, Purdy gets steadier.

History is watching. And the night isn’t done yet.