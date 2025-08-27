With all 32 teams making moves to finalize their rosters, the San Francisco 49ers made an under-the-radar acquisition on Wednesday. The franchise managed to improve its special teams unit before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Reports indicate that veteran punter Thomas Morstead is signing with the 49ers to a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Morestead signs with San Francisco after the organization moved wide receiver Jacob Cowing to the IR.

“49ers re-signed P Thomas Morstead to a one-year deal and placed WR Jacob Cowing on the Injured Reserve List.”

Morstead has never technically played for the 49ers before. He originally signed with the franchise in May 2025 just to be released on Tuesday. After finalizing the roster to meet the 53-player requirement, the front office found a way to bring him back. Placing Cowing on the IR freed up a spot on the active roster for San Francisco to add the 39-year-old punter.

Thomas Morstead is entering the 17th season of his career. He has spent most of his career with the New Orleans Saints, as he played for the club from 2009 to 2020. He's also played for the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets.

Morstead played for the Jets last season, where he kicked 63 punts for 2,972 yards. He also recorded seven touchbacks and got 19 punts within the 20-yard line. We should expect Morstead to be the starting punter for the 49ers this season.

San Francisco hopes to improve upon its 6-11 record from the 2024-25 campaign. The franchise certainly has the talent to compete in the NFC West. However, injuries hindered the 49ers last season. Those injuries have seemingly continued, especially in the wide receiver room. Outside of Cowing, guys like Jauan Jennings, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jordan Watkins are all on the IR to begin the new season.

The 49ers have a Week 1 opener against the Seattle Seahawks. It should be a fun contest as both teams aim to gain an early lead against a divisional rival.