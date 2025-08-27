Heading into the 2025 season, the San Francisco 49ers are looking healthier and hungrier, with an encouraging sign coming this week as rookie defensive end Mykel Williams returned to practice following a knee injury scare in camp. The first-round pick from Georgia had been sidelined earlier this month during joint drills with the Denver Broncos but is now back on the field, reinforcing the team's defensive depth as it prepares for the new season.

With this, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the optimism extends well beyond camp. Graziano believes fans shouldn't be surprised if the 49ers make it back to the Super Bowl. San Francisco, he argues, remains loaded with talent even after losing players this offseason. With stars like Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner still anchoring the roster, the 49ers boast one of the most complete cores in the league.

”Injuries derailed them in 2024,” Graziano noted, ”but if this group can stay healthy, there's no reason they can't be one of the best NFC's best teams again.” He highlighted McCaffrey and Williams as potential injury risks due to age and workload, but stressed that if they remain on the field, quarterback Brock Purdy will have the pieces he needs to thrive.

Another reason for optimism is the return of wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, the team's 2024 first-round pick, who overcame a gunshot wound to finish his rookie season. With Jauan Jennings still working through a calf injury and Brandon Aiyuk rehabbing a knee issue, Pearsall is expected to take on a larger role.

That optimism is echoed by other outlets as well. Injuries have been a storyline this summer, but projections suggest the 49ers could bounce back in a big way with a bold prediction. Analysts from ESPN have made three bold predictions for 2025: that San Francisco will reach 12 wins, that Brock Purdy will elevate his play despite questions about his supporting cast, and that the team will once again contend for NFC supremacy.

After closing 2024 with a 6-11 record, the 49ers have plenty to prove, but the talent and depth are there. If the 49ers can stay healthy and Purdy plays to his potential, San Francisco could very well find itself back on the sport's biggest stage and, with this, win the Super Bowl.