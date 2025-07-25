San Francisco 49ers star Trent Williams is entering his 15th season with the same fervor and fire that have made him one of the best offensive tackles in NFL history. By the looks of it, he has zero plans of slowing down anytime soon.

At 37 years old, it's plausible—even logical—to think that Williams might want to take a step back to preserve his body. The 49ers veteran, however, stressed that he remains in “great” shape as they started training camp on Wednesday.

He is excited to get into the grind once again, particularly battling San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa. Williams admitted that he measures himself by how well he deals with his longtime teammate, even if that means getting beaten in scrimmages.

“Going against Nick, we feed off each other so much. He makes me better, and I like to feel like I make him better. He keeps me engaged and he keeps me working on myself. Because nobody likes to get embarrassed. He's one of those players that, not in a mean way, but he would embarrass me if I let him, and that's just making me better,” said Williams in a report from NBC Sports Bay Area's Taylor Wirth.

The two All-Pro players may have different approaches, but they both have a similar goal: To win their first-ever Super Bowl ring. They came close in 2024, but the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

With another campaign ahead, and San Francisco looking to bounce back from a woeful 6-11 record, Williams doubled down on the significance of his relationship with the 27-year-old Bosa.

“It's always good going against Nick, one of my better friends on the team, but obviously, one of the best players in the league. Being able to size yourself up against him, especially going into Year 15 and not knowing where that cliff is. When I get to go off against Nick, it kind of gives me a measuring stick,” added the 11-time Pro Bowler.