The San Francisco 49ers are starting training camp with some question marks at wide receiver. Notably, Jauan Jennings has demanded a new contract, and there is a small chance he might not be in Santa Clara much longer. Brandon Aiyuk remains injured, and his return timeline is currently unknown. Therefore, this means Ricky Pearsall will have more eyes on him as he attempts to become the 49ers' breakout candidate. The 49ers' wide receiver depth chart is thin right now, but Pearsall has a chance to change that.

Last season, the Niners endured some of the worst luck imaginable, plagued by injuries and heartbreak. Now, they hope to get better luck and make a difference in the standings. Despite their bad season in 2024, San Francisco still has the eighth-best odds in winning the Super Bowl. To do that, they will need better health.

Staying healthy was the 49ers' biggest issue in 2024, and they have struggled to keep everyone on the field. Pearsall was one of those players who missed time last season, although his injury was significantly different from most.

The then-rookie WR suffered a gunshot wound while visiting San Francisco's Union Square. Because of that, he missed the first six games. Had Pearsall played in all 17 games, he could have done some damage.

Pearsall had 31 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. If he played all 17, he likely would have finished with around 48 catches for 618 yards and five touchdowns. While those are not bad numbers, they are not good enough for a first-round pick.

That is what makes Pearsall a curious case this season. However, he must get through his own hurdle. Pearsall has a hamstring injury, which may limit his ability to prepare for the season properly. If Pearsall has a minor hamstring injury, the return would likely be around three weeks. Thus, it gives him plenty of time to be ready for the upcoming season. The 49ers' wide receiver depth chart could use Pearsall, especially if Aiyuk is not ready to return from his injury.

Because of the injuries, there is potential for Pearsall to become the 49ers' breakout candidate. Assuming Jennings stays with the Niners, Pearsall will line up as the number-two receiver opposite Jennings while Aiyuk recovers. The good news is that there is a lot of potential to do some damage.

Ricky Pearsall must step up for the 49ers in second season

When the 49ers take the field for Week 1, they will be in the Pacific Northwest for a battle with the Seattle Seahawks. So far, he has not done much against Seattle, failing to catch either of his two targets in his game against the Hawks last season. This will be a great chance for Pearsall to establish himself as the 49ers' breakout candidate.

The Niners will then head to the “Big Easy” for a showdown with a depleted New Orleans Saints. Ultimately, the 49ers have two below-average opponents with young defenses to start the season. This is where Pearsall can step up and make a statement. Significantly, Pearsall would love to replicate his final season at Florida, when he had 65 receptions for 965 yards and four touchdowns.

The status report on Pearsall indicates that he is an “in-between-the-numbers” guy. He is solid at gaining separation on slants, digs, and outs. Additionally, Pearsall excels at reading zone defenses. Pearsall also rarely drops passes, which makes him a valuable asset for Brock Purdy.

The 49ers don't use him as a red-zone threat. Currently, Jennings has that role. It would be smart for the 49ers to utilize Pearsall even when Aiyuk returns. Overall, it would improve the perception of the 49ers' depth chart and would solve two problems. It would keep Aiyuk and Jennings fresh. Also, it would help Pearsall develop into someone whom defenses must take seriously.

When the 49ers drafted Pearsall, many questioned the decision. However, in the time since, the 49ers traded Deebo Samuel and gave Aiyuk a lucrative extension without reaping much of the benefits. This puts Pearsall in a unique position as he is third on the 49ers' wide receiver depth chart when all three are healthy. Yet, the injury to Aiyuk and the uncertainty of Jennings' future could open the window for Pearsall.

Barring another unfortunate injury, Pearsall should be ready for the start of the 2025 season. While the 49ers also have some issues on the defense and offensive line, the wide receivers are getting all the attention. Now, it's time for Pearsall to prove to the rest of the NFL why the Niners were right in drafting him. His best course of action would be to prepare for every game as if he were the top starter and further develop his skills. His development could be the make-or-break moment for the 49ers, and could usher them back to the top of the standings.