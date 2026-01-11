The San Francisco 49ers will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round, and they have a few injuries to take note of before the matchup. Trent Williams and Ricky Pearsall were the two players who many were keeping their eyes on, and their status for the game have been updated, according to Ari Meirov of The33rdTeamFB.

“49ers LT Trent Williams (hamstring) is ACTIVE, while WR Ricky Pearsall (knee, ankle) is OUT,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Williams receieved some good news just a few days ago, as he had returned to practice for the 49ers.

“Great news for the 49ers: Trent Williams is back at practice, a fully-padded session. This is an indication that he’s on track to return for the playoff game in Philadelphia,” David Lombardi of the SF Standard wrote on X.

Williams is a key part of the 49ers' offense, and he makes things happen in the trenches for the passing and running game. When he's on the field, the Eagles will have to take account for him.

Article Continues Below

As for Pearsall, the update on him earlier in the week seemed like he was trending in the right direction.

“Ricky Pearsall is working off on the side during practice and he is wearing a jersey,” Lombardi wrote on X.

It's uncertain how long it will take for Pearsall to get back on the field, but if the 49ers are able to advance, he should be able to return.

The 49ers have been one team this season that has dealt with injury after injury, but they've stayed resilient and continued to win games. They're going to need all hands on deck against a team like the Eagles, who haven't played particularly well toward the end of the season, but are looking to defend their championship from last season.