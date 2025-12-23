Three AFC teams will be in full support of the San Francisco 49ers when they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Going into the Week 16 contest, San Francisco has fully secured its place in the playoffs. With 10 wins and counting, they have three weeks remaining in the regular season to finish strong and have the best seeding possible.

Their matchup against the Colts carries some intrigue. Indianapolis was off to a hot start but has since regressed following a season-ending injury to quarterback Daniel Jones. They have since signed Philip Rivers, who came out of retirement to help them in their playoff pursuit.

NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed the stakes behind the matchup, especially for the AFC. If the 49ers come out victorious, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills will punch their tickets to the postseason.

“Here’s what’s at stake tonight on Monday Night Football: If the 49ers beat the Colts, the Jaguars, Chargers and Bills all will clinch a playoff spot,” Schefter wrote.

What lies ahead for 49ers this season

The 49ers won't have to worry much with their playoff objective already successful. Now, it's a matter of obtaining a high seed, something they can achieve by winning out the remainder of the regular season.

San Francisco has a 10-4 record on the year, holding the third spot in the NFC West Division standings. They are above the Arizona Cardinals while trailing the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at sixth place. They are above the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions while trailing the Rams and Carolina Panthers.

Following their matchup against the Colts, the 49ers will prepare for their next contest at home. They host the Chicago Bears on Dec. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET.