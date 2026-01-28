Count former San Francisco 49ers great Richard Sherman as one glued to the quarterback battle for Feb. 8. Sam Darnold versus Drake Maye represents the most unlikely QB showdown for a Super Bowl. Yet Sherman is here for it — especially watching Darnold's redemption story unfold.

Sherman can watch Darnold add a championship for his former team the Seattle Seahawks. Which becomes the first Vince Lombardi Trophy in the post Legion of Boom era. Yet Maye is helping rewrite franchise history for the New England Patriots too — with a chance to bring the title back after the era of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Sherman glorified the “dogfight” that'll occur between both QBs while on his podcast Wednesday.

“Sam Darnold is playing at a high enough level to win a Super Bowl. If your defense plays like it needs to, there should be no expectation for them to not go in this game and win.”

He adds: “It's going to be close because this team has a lot of pride. They've got a lot of talent. It's going to be a dogfight.”

Richard Sherman raves about ‘chess match' involved in Super Bowl

It's not just Darnold versus Maye the Super Bowl winning cornerback hyped up.

He's looking forward to the role one pivotal assistant coach has in this game.

“This is going to be a great chess match in this game,” Sherman began. “I cannot wait to see the things that Klint Kubiak draws up and builds into this offense to get Jaxon Smith-Njigba open. I think they put Christian Gonzalez on him.”

Smith-Njigba enters the game as the most important player for Super Bowl 60. He'll be moved around like a chess piece by Kubiak. Gonzalez is the Pats' top CB option — which means he likely moves with him on motions.

Yet Sherman believes Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones will surface as integral pieces for the Pats' side. Again, Sherman feels this version of Seahawks-Patriots will be close. Perhaps nothing like the finish he was a part of back in the 2014 season.