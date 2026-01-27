Super Bowl 60 is just around the corner, and it will feature a matchup between two teams that few would have guessed would be here before the season. After back-to-back 4-13 campaigns, the New England Patriots fast-tracked their rebuild to create a championship-caliber roster. They surrounded Drake Maye with the biggest free agent class in the league, and it paid off. New England will take on the Seattle Seahawks, a team seeking revenge years after a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Patriots in Super Bowl 49.

That game is still viewed as one of the best Super Bowls ever, and Malcolm Butler's interception of Russell Wilson at the goal line when the Seahawks chose not to run the ball will be remembered forever. Now, the Seahawks have both a top-three offense and defense in the entire league.

As is the case with any Super Bowl, there will be a lot of great players competing in Super Bowl 60. However, these players have had very unique career walks to this point, which is different from recent Super Bowl players such as those on the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that has formed a dynasty with a core group of players who have done a lot of winning over the years. In the Seahawks vs. Patriots matchup, there are breakout stars, MVP candidates, former NFL Draft busts, and unheralded studs.

So, who are the best players taking the field in Super Bowl 60?

HM. TreVeyon Henderson/Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Ranking two players here in the honorable mention spot of the Super Bowl 60 player rankings is somewhat cheating, but it makes sense. The New England rushing attack has been all over the place throughout the season, yet they finished the regular season sixth in rushing yards (2,191). Their 22 regular season rushing touchdowns were the fifth most, too.

Rhamondre Stevenson came into the season as the clear RB1. He'd been the Patriots' starting running back for quite some time, and he even had a 1,000-yard season to his name. However, fumble issues that were prevalent coming into the season remained a problem. After three fumbles in the first five games of the season, rookie TreVeyon Henderson was given a bigger role. When given a chance to prove his worth, the Ohio State product has shined. He has four multi-touchdown games this season.

Stevenson has fixed his fumble issue and seemingly regained control of his role as the team's bellcow ball carrier, though. Stevenson was given 25 carries to Henderson's three in the AFC Championship. While Henderson's potential is sky high, and he could certainly be the X-factor of Super Bowl 60, it is clear that Stevenson has the trust of New England's coaching staff. Henderson could have a James White in Super Bowl 51 type performance, or he could be glued to the bench while watching Stevenson carry the rushing burden. Some other players who pushed for the final spot in these rankings include Cooper Kupp, Charles Cross, Morgan Moses, Will Campbell, Christian Barmore, and Kayshon Boutte.

20. Marcus Jones, New England Patriots, CB/PR

Marcus Jones is one of the best punt returners in the NFL. He led the league in return yards (362) and return touchdowns in 2022. He had two punt return touchdowns this year, too. Jones was named an All-Pro returner in both of those seasons. What makes Jones so special is that he is also a legitimate contributor on defense, a rarity for most great returners.

Jones has started 17 games at cornerback over the last two seasons. He defended 11 passes and racked up 65 combined tackles this season. Jones is a versatile player with big-play ability both in special teams and on defense. He deserves to be viewed as one of the best players in Super Bowl 60.

19. Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks, CB

Tariq Woolen is a polarizing and streaky player. Drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the cornerback from UTSA immediately broke onto the scene and looked like a massive draft day steal. Woolen has immense physical traits. He stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 210 pounds. That is a rarity for a cornerback, and it allows him to compete against any receiver in the NFL, even the most physically imposing possession receivers and red zone threats. Despite this size, Woolen ran a 4.26 40-yard dash time, which was the third-best mark in Scouting Combine history and the best for a player above 6-feet tall.

Woolen was named a Pro Bowler during a rookie year in which he led the league with six interceptions. He has seemingly regressed every year since. While his aggressive approach leads to big plays, it results in opponents capitalizing on huge gains in their own right, too. Woolen was most recently in the public eye for a costly taunting penalty that could have cost the Seahawks the conference title. On such a stacked defense, though, Woolen is a luxury for the Seahawks. He didn't even start every game for Seattle this year, but the team can use him as a weapon because of his size, strength, and speed.

18. Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots, OG

The Patriots and Seahawks have okay, but not elite, offensive lines. The best of the bunch up front from either team is Mike Onwenu. The Patriots' offensive line is better than the Seahawks. They improved in a big way from the disaster that was their offensive line last year. The team went from giving up 33 sacks to just 13.

Onwenu thrives both in pass blocking and run blocking. Will Campbell deserves a shoutout, too, as he had an impressive rookie season after the Patriots made him the fourth overall pick. Campbell just narrowly missed inclusion on this list.

17. DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks, DE

DeMarcus Lawrence was Seattle's biggest free agent acquisition on the defensive side of the football. The long-time Dallas Cowboys defensive end is 33 years old, so it wasn't expected that he'd have as great a year as he did. Lawrence had six sacks and scooped and scored two fumble recoveries.

The defensive end added 53 combined tackles en route to earning his fifth Pro Bowl nod, too. Lawrence's first year in Seattle has been one of the best seasons of his career, as he fits right in with their defensive philosophies.

16. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots, TE

Hunter Henry isn't flashy, but he is a steady tight end who has been producing for quite some time now. Henry serves as Drake Maye's security blanket. The 10-year veteran actually had a career-year this year. His 768 receiving yards were a personal best. Henry's 60 receptions and seven touchdowns were also impressive marks.

Few would confuse Henry as one of the league's premier tight ends. He performs as an above-average player at his position year in and year out, though.

15. Robert Spillane, New England Patriots, LB

Robert Spillane may be best known in the public eye for the meme in which he looked like Voldemort, but he is quite the ball player on the gridiron. Spillane racked up huge tackle numbers with the Las Vegas Raiders in each of the previous two seasons, and he took his tackling acumen to New England this year.

The concerning news regarding Spillane is that he suffered an ankle injury in the AFC Championship Game, and his status for Super Bowl 60 is unclear. Spillane is a leader of the Patriots' defense, so if he misses the game, the team will suffer.

14. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks, RB

Over the last two years, the Seahawks have deployed a running back by committee philosophy where Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet have split carries and put up very similar production. Charbonnet tore his ACL in the playoffs and won't be playing in the Super Bowl, which greatly increases both Walker's role and his ranking among his Super Bowl 60 peers.

Walker was able to surpass the 1,000-yard threshold for the second time in his career this season. Injuries have been his biggest enemy in recent seasons, but he will be relied upon heavily with the world title on the line.

13. Byron Murphy II, Seattle Seahawks, DT

The Seattle Seahawks allowed just 91.9 rushing yards per game. Byron Murphy was a big reason why. The second-year defensive tackle from Texas wasn't very productive as a rookie, but he took multiple strides forward this season. Not only can Murphy stuff the run inside, but he was productive when getting after the quarterback this season, too.

Murphy had seven sacks this season, putting him in a three-way tie for the team lead. While the Seahawks didn't have a single pass rusher who put up big sack numbers, their depth and team approach to getting after the quarterback made life hard on opposing passers.

12. Nick Emmanwori, Seattle Seahawks, S

Another newbie to the Seahawks' defense, Nick Emmanwori has thrived since the team drafted him in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The South Carolina product was the biggest standout of last year's Scouting Combine. He was the top performer in the vertical jump (43 inches), 10-yard split (1.49 seconds), and broad jump (11'6”). Emmanwori's 4.38 40-yard dash time was the second-best mark among safety prospects, too.

His physical traits were on display during his rookie campaign all season long. His impact on the game was most evident during Week 14 when Emmanwori had two tackles for a loss, a sack, an interception, and a blocked field goal. Emmanwori is a safety by trade, but he can line up all over the field. He is a heavy hitter but also a great coverage defensive back. Emmanwori is the ultimate ball magnet.

11. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks, QB

Sam Darnold started his career as a highly touted draft prospect. He was selected third overall in 2018, but he quickly looked like a draft bust. He finally started to break through last season with the Minnesota Vikings, but some viewed his first Pro Bowl appearance as a fluke. The team let Darnold walk in free agency, and the Seahawks scooped him up to make him their franchise signal caller.

The Seahawks have reaped the rewards, as Darnold has proven he is a great quarterback. Darnold earned a second Pro Bowl nod with 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns through the air. He is the leader for the third-highest scoring offense (28.4) in the NFL.

Darnold's biggest flaw is turnover issues. His 11 fumbles were the most in the NFL, and he threw 14 interceptions. That seems to be the one thing that could hold the Seahawks back from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, and it is what prevents Darnold from ranking as one of the true megastars at the quarterback position. Darnold hasn't thrown a pick through two playoff games, though. If the gunslinger can reel in the turnover issues, he has a claim of being truly elite.

10. Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks, S

As mentioned above, the Seahawks have one of the best offenses in the NFL. The defense is even better, and certainly one of the best units in the league. Seattle ranks first in allowing just 17.2 points per game. Julian Love is a big reason why. The former Pro Bowler missed half of this season, but he brings Seattle's defense to a whole different level when he is on the field.

The safety is a ballhawk deep down the field. He can also step up into rushing lanes and prevent the run, though, evidenced by his 100-plus tackles in each of the three seasons prior to this year.

9. Ernest Jones IV, Seattle Seahawks, LB

Ernest Jones has been traded twice in his young career, but he has seemingly found a home with the Seahawks. Jones is one of the most versatile defenders in the NFL. The linebacker can defend the run from sideline-to-sideline, but he can also drop back into coverage or rush after the passer.

His statistics prove this, as he had 126 tackles to go with five interceptions this season. Nearly leading the league in interceptions as a linebacker is quite the impressive feat. Jones was finally given the credit he deserved by making the All-Pro Second Team.

8. Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots, WR

After a disappointing season with the Houston Texans in which his season came to a premature end, Stefon Diggs bounced back in a big way with the Patriots this year. Before Diggs' arrival in New England, the Patriots were viewed as having one of the worst receiving corps in football. Diggs completely turned that narrative around.

The receiver surpassed the 1,000-yard threshold for the seventh time in 11 seasons. Diggs remained a zone killer and had some high-level highlight catches, which is something he has become known for over his entire career. Diggs has far too often stood on the sideline to watch his opponents celebrate after he suffered postseason heartbreak, but he will now have a chance to earn a Super Bowl ring.

7. Carlton Davis, New England Patriots, CB

Carlton Davis was one of the best free agents in the 2025 offseason and one of multiple that the Patriots signed to bolster their roster. New England spent more money in free agency than any other team, and it paid off with a Super Bowl appearance. While this was Davis' first season since his rookie year without an interception, he was still a force in coverage.

Davis made strides as a tackler, too, as his 69 total tackles were a career high. Davis forms one-half of one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL, but more on the other part of that equation later.

6. Milton Williams, New England Patriots, DT

Another Patriots' free agent addition who has made a huge impact is Milton Williams. The defensive tackle is still fresh off winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he could become a back-to-back champion this go around with the Patriots. In Philadelphia, Williams had to share reps with Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

While Williams wasn't able to take an expected statistical jump forward this year because of injuries, the talent he displayed was evident. Williams plays with leverage and has incredible speed for an interior defensive player. Expect him to continue getting better during the rest of his days with the Patriots, and don't be surprised if he has a big Super Bowl 60 performance.

5. Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks, DT

Leonard Williams is unquestionably one of the best players in the NFL. The defensive tackle is aging like fine wine, too, having made the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons after not earning that accolade since the 2016 season with the New York Jets. Williams' game was a little flashier last year. In 2024, he had a 92-yard pick-six, as well as 11 sacks.

His sack number fell to seven this year, but he did the dirty work that helped Seattle lay claim to having one of the best defenses in the NFL.

4. Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks, CB

Devon Witherspoon is one of the premier slot cornerbacks when the Seahawks run nickel packages. He can step outside and defend at an elite level as an outside cornerback when Seattle is in their base defense, too. The Seahawks had five All-Pro players, which only trailed the Denver Broncos. Witherspoon made the Second Team.

Witherspoon plays with an intensity that pumps up the rest of Seattle's defense. Opposing quarterbacks rarely target him, but when they do, they usually pay the consequences.

3. Christian Gonzales, New England Patriots, CB

Christian Gonzales is a big and physical cornerback who thrives in man coverage. He can be put on opposing team's best cornerbacks, and he tends to shut them down. The Seahawks have one of the best receivers in the NFL on their roster, so it will be fun to see how the Patriots' cornerback fares.

Deciding who to rank higher out of Gonzales and Witherspoon wasn't easy. Gonzales gets the slight edge simply because he more often guards opposing WR1s, and because New England's defense isn't as deep as Seattle's, meaning they rely more heavily on their star cornerback.

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots, QB

In all likelihood, Drake Maye is going to finish second in MVP voting. He arguably didn't have quite as impressive a season as the next player on this list, but there is no denying that Maye will be in MVP conversations for years to come, and the Patriots very well could start a new dynasty with him under center.

Maye didn't even start the 2024 season as QB1 in New England. After year two, he finished the regular season top five in passing yards (4,394) and passing touchdowns (31). His 72% completion percentage was the best mark in the NFL, too. Many completion percentage leaders are dink and dunk merchants, but Maye maintained accuracy despite having a cannon for an arm and being willing to throw the deep ball.

In fact, Maye's 8.9 yards per attempt were also the best mark in the NFL. Furthermore, he led the league in QBR (77.1). While Matthew Stafford will likely win the MVP, Maye can one-up the Los Angeles Rams quarterback by winning the Super Bowl MVP.

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks, WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the most productive receiver in the NFL this year, and he is in the running to win the Offensive Player of the Year award. His 1,793 receiving yards were the eighth most in a single season ever. Smith-Njigba has sure hands, he runs impressive routes, and he has top-notch speed.

His full-package skill set makes him a threat at every level of the field, and his brilliance was on display in the NFC Championship Game. Smith-Njigba had 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. The score and 115 of those yards came in just the first half. Darnold is able to take chances deep down the field because Smith-Njigba tends to come down with the football.